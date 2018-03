March 1 (Reuters) - Harvard Bioscience Inc:

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.19 TO $0.23

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.03 TO $0.07

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* ‍HARVARD BIOSCIENCE IS REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018​