Feb 2 (Reuters) - Harvard Bioscience Inc:

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC - ON JAN 31, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC - FINANCING AGREEMENT PROVIDES SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAVING $64 MILLION TERM LOAN, $25 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT LINE