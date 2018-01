BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience To Acquire Data Sciences International

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Harvard Bioscience Inc:

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE TO ACQUIRE DATA SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL AND SELLS DENVILLE SCIENTIFIC

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC - ACQUISITION OF DSI WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS AT CLOSING

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC - ‍AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTIONS, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY‘S FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $118 MILLION AND $123 MILLION​

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC - ACQUISITION OF DSI WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF DEBT, PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF DENVILLE, AND CASH ON HAND

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO GENERATE ABOUT $2.5 MILLION TO $3.5 MILLION IN COMBINED REVENUE & COST SYNERGIES 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE - EXPECTS COMBINED REVENUE & COST SYNERGIES FROM DEAL TO INCREASE OVER FIRST 3 YEARS FOLLOWING CLOSING

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE - AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTIONS MANAGEMENT EXPECTS CO‘S FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL GAAP EPS TO BE BETWEEN $0.03 - $0.07

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE - AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTIONS MANAGEMENT EXPECTS CO'S FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL GAAP EPS TO BE BETWEEN $0.03 - $0.07

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE - AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTIONS MANAGEMENT EXPECTS CO'S FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS BETWEEN $0.19 AND $0.23