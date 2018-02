Feb 1 (Reuters) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc:

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. - FAVOURABLE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS USING SATIPHARM CAPSULES

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC - IN PHASE 2 STUDY, EIGHT PATIENTS COMPLETED STUDY, WHILE TWO PATIENTS WERE DISCONTINUED DUE TO WORSENING SEIZURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: