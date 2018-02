Feb 20 (Reuters) - Harvest Sa:

* ANNOUNCES Q4 REVENUE

* REITERATES ITS GOAL OF ACHIEVING PROFITABILITY IN 2017 CLOSE TO THAT OF 2016

* Q4 REVENU EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PARTICULARLY CONFIDENT FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR AND ANTICIPATES DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH OF ITS ACTIVITY OVER THE YEAR. Source text: bit.ly/2sFCFLv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)