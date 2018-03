March 6 (Reuters) - Harworth Group Plc:

* 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 15.4% TO 15.8P (2016: 13.7P)

* DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 10% TO 0.828P (2016: 0.753P)

* CHAIRMAN SAYS WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION AT THIS YEAR’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* APPOINTS ALASTAIR LYONS CBE AS SUCCESSOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)