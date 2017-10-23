FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hasbro reports Q3 earnings per share $2.09
October 23, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Hasbro reports Q3 earnings per share $2.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc

* Hasbro reports revenue, net earnings and earnings per share growth for third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $2.09

* Q3 revenue $1.79 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.78 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue up 4 to 7 percent

* Hasbro Inc - Qtrly ‍international segment net revenues increased 7% to $739.2 million compared to $690.7 million in 2016​

* Hasbro Inc qtrly ‍U.S. and Canada segment net revenues increased 7% to $993.8 million​

* Hasbro Inc - Qtrly ‍hasbro gaming revenues grew 22% to $280.1 million​

* Hasbro Inc qtrly ‍franchise brand revenues increased 7% to $827.3 million​

* Hasbro Inc qtrly ‍partner brand revenues decreased 2% to $485.7 million​

* Hasbro Inc - Qtrly ‍reported net earnings include a $0.04 per diluted share benefit versus Q3 2016 from adoption of FASB ASU No. 2016-09​

* Hasbro Inc- ‍ U.S. and Canada segment was negatively impacted by Toys“R”Us bankruptcy in Q3​

* Hasbro Inc - “‍Updated expectation is Q4 revenues will increase in a range of 4% to 7% versus q4 2016”​

* Hasbro Inc - ‍Continue to “work closely with Toys”R“Us” as co heads into holiday period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

