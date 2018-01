Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hashchain Technology Inc:

* HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC - ‍ PROPOSES TO SPLIT ITS COMMON SHARES ON A TWO-FOR-ONE BASIS​

* HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC - ‍RECORD DATE OF FORWARD SPLIT WILL BE FEBRUARY 5, 2018, SUBJECT TO TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPROVAL​