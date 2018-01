Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hashchain Technology Inc:

* HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY ENTERS INTO PURCHASE ORDER AGREEMENT FOR 5,000 MINING RIGS AND COMMITMENT FOR 20 MEGAWATT FACILITY

* HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC - PURCHASE ORDER HAS STAGED PAYMENTS EXPECTED TO TOTAL $20.5 MILLION PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES