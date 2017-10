BRIEF-Hastings Group says 9 months ‍gross written premiums up 25 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc:

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - ‍LIVE CUSTOMER POLICIES INCREASED TO 2.60 MILLION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, A 14% YEAR ON YEAR INCREASE (2.29 MILLION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2016)​

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - ‍MARKET SHARE OF UK PRIVATE CAR INSURANCE (1) UP TO 7.2% AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 (6.4% AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2016)​

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS UP 25% TO £714.3M FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 (9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2016: £572.8M)​

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - ‍NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO £538.3M FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 (9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2016: £440.3M)​

* HASTINGS - ‍“HAVE SEEN SOME SHORT TERM MARKET PRICING FLUCTUATIONS FOLLOWING UK GOVERNMENT‘S RECENT OGDEN DISCOUNT RATE ANNOUNCEMENT”- CEO​

* ‍“OUR PREMIUM AND CLAIMS INFLATION HAVE CONTINUED TO SHOW SIMILAR TRENDS TO THOSE WE REPORTED AT HALF YEAR”- CEO​

* ‍“WE ARE ON TRACK TO MEET ALL OF OUR 2019 TARGETS”- CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)