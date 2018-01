Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc:

* SAYS MIKE FAIREY NOTIFIED BOARD THAT HE HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN

* SAYS FAIREY WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AT COMPANY‘S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) IN MAY 2018

* SAYS GARY HOFFMAN WILL TAKE OVER ROLE OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* SAYS TOBY VAN DER MEER WILL TAKE OVER ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS OF THAT DATE