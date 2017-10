Oct 23 (Reuters) - Havells India Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 1.71 billion rupees versus profit of 1.46 billion rupees last year

* Havells India Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 1.45 billion rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 17.77 billion rupees versus 15.59 billion rupees last year

