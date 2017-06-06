FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings Inc revised its expectations for quarter ending June 30, 2017
June 6, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings Inc revised its expectations for quarter ending June 30, 2017

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc:

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - revised its expectations for quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q2 operating revenue per ASM up 7.5% to up 10.5pct

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q2 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.60 to $1.70

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q2 GAAP economic fuel cost per gallon $1.57 to $1.67

* Hawaiian Holdings-raised Q2 expectation for operating revenue per asm growth due to better than expected load factors and stronger yields primarily in domestic network

* Hawaiian holdings - decreased Q2 expectation for economic fuel cost per gallon Source text:(bit.ly/2ryoJjR) Further company coverage:

