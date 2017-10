BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS of ‍$1.92​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Hawaiian Holdings reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $1.39​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$1.92​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - ‍revised its guidance range for economic fuel cost per gallon for full year ending December 31, 2017​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees FY ‍cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items up 6.0% to up 7.0%​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees FY ‍operating revenue per ASM up 5.0% to up 6.0%​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees ‍FY 2017 ASMS up 3.0% to up 4.0%​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 gallons of jet fuel consumed up 5.5% to up 6.5%​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc qtrly ‍total revenue $719.6 million versus $671.8 million​