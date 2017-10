BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings- Sept load factor was 86.6 pct versus 85 pct​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - Sept load factor was 86.6% versus 85.0%​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - Sept ‍ASMS 1.58 billion, up 4.3%​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - Sept ‍RPMS 1.37 billion, up 6.3%​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - ‍company has revised its expectations for quarter ended September 30, 2017​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 gallons of jet fuel consumed up 3% to up 4%

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - Sees Q3 economic fuel cost per gallon to be $1.61 to $1.71

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - sees Q3 non-GAAP economic fuel cost per gallon to be $1.65 to $1.75 Source: (bit.ly/2kpwN5c) Further company coverage: