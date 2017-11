Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $8.00

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $91 million

* Q3 ‍net loss impacted by $89.4 million one-time, non-cash increase in tax valuation allowance relating to deferred income tax assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: