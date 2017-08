BRIEF-Hawesko Holding Q2 EBIT up at EUR 6.6 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - HAWESKO HOLDING AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: HAWESKO HOLDING AG: HAWESKO HOLDING SALES RISE BY 7.5% IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* ‍IN Q2 (1 APRIL TO 30 JUNE), CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE TO EUR 121.5 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO SALES GROWTH OF 7.5%​

* EBIT IN Q2 OF 2017 WAS EUR 6.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 6.2 MILLION ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF APPROX 5% FOR FY, WITH CONSOLIDATED EBIT OF JUST OVER EUR 30 MILLION AND AN UNCHANGED EBIT MARGIN

* NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS AMOUNTED TO EUR 7.3 MILLION AND EUR 0.82 PER SHARE