6 days ago
BRIEF-Haynes International Q3 loss per share $0.32
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
August 3, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Haynes International Q3 loss per share $0.32

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc:

* Haynes International, Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $98 million versus I/B/E/S view $98.9 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍backlog of $180.9 million at june 30, 2017​

* Haynes International - $22.0 million planned capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 has been reduced (due to some deferments into fiscal 2018) to $18.1 million

* Says ‍revenue and earnings in q4 of fiscal 2017 will likely be similar to q3 of fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

