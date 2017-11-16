BRIEF-Haynes International reports Q4 loss per share $0.30

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc
* Haynes International, Inc. reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.2 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Haynes International Inc - Forecast for capital spending in fiscal 2018 is approximately $17.0 million
* Haynes International Inc - Backlog of $177.3 million at September 30, 2017, a decrease of 2.0% from $180.9 million at June 30, 2017
* Haynes International Inc - Revenue and earnings in Q1 of fiscal 2018 will be lower than Q4 of fiscal 2017