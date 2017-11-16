FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Haynes International reports Q4 loss per share $0.30
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 10:54 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Haynes International reports Q4 loss per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc

* Haynes International, Inc. reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Haynes International Inc - ‍Forecast for capital spending in fiscal 2018 is approximately $17.0 million​

* Haynes International Inc - ‍Backlog of $177.3 million at September 30, 2017, a decrease of 2.0% from $180.9 million at June 30, 2017​

* Haynes International Inc - ‍Revenue and earnings in Q1 of fiscal 2018 will be lower than Q4 of fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.