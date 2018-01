Jan 19 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc:

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL - PERFORMED PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS OF Q1 2018 TAX PROVISION, EXPECTS AMOUNT OF SUCH EXPENSE TO BE ABOUT $19.0 TO $20.0 MILLION

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL SAYS EXPECTED $19.0 TO $20.0 MILLION EXPENSE WILL REDUCE CO'S Q1 FISCAL 2018 RESULTS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2mUd0tk) Further company coverage: