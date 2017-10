Oct 20 (Reuters) - HB Fuller Co:

* HB Fuller Co - ‍on October 20, co entered into a term loan credit agreement​

* HB Fuller Co - ‍credit agreement provides for a new $2.2 billion term loan facility​

* HB Fuller - ‍loans under term facility will rank Pari Passu in right of payment, security with loans under $400 million secured revolving credit agreement​ Source text (bit.ly/2l3jzv9) Further company coverage: