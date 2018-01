BRIEF-H.B. Fuller Reports Q4 Loss Of $0.15/Share

Jan 24 (Reuters) - HB Fuller Co:

* H.B. FULLER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 18 PERCENT TO $678.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.10 TO $3.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES MORE THAN 30 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018 VERSUS 2017 FISCAL YEAR​

* ‍ORGANIC GROWTH ON PROFORMA REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE 6 TO 7 PERCENT FOR 2018 VERSUS 2017 FISCAL​

* ‍EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE AROUND $90 MILLION IN 2018, WHICH INCLUDES ABOUT $15 MILLION FOR INTEGRATION RELATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )