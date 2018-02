BRIEF-Hbc Provides Update On Unsolicited Offer For German Business

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co:

* HBC PROVIDES UPDATE ON UNSOLICITED OFFER FOR ITS GERMAN BUSINESS

* HUDSON‘S BAY- AFTER REVIEW,CONSIDERATION CO‘S BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL TO BUY CO‘S GERMAN BUSINESS, RELATED REAL ESTATE ASSETS

* HUDSON‘S BAY CO - ‍ADDITIONALLY, SIGNA HOLDING GMBH HAS WITHDRAWN ITS OFFER, THUS CONCLUDING DISCUSSIONS​

* HUDSON'S BAY SAYS SIGNA'S PROPOSAL "SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES" CO'S GERMAN BUSINESS AND RELATED REAL ESTATE ASSETS