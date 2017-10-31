BRIEF-HCA reports Q3 earnings per share $1.15

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hca Healthcare Inc

* HCA reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $10.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.67 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HCA Healthcare Inc - qtrly ‍same facility equivalent admissions increased 0.3 percent, while same facility admissions increased 0.6 percent​

* HCA Healthcare Inc - qtrly ‍same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.0 percent​

* HCA Healthcare Inc - qtrly ‍same facility emergency room visits increased 0.3 percent​

* HCA Healthcare Inc - board has authorized an additional share repurchase program for up to $2 billion of company’s outstanding common stock​

* HCA - Q3 operating ‍results include negative impact related to texas medicaid waiver program of about $50 million, or $0.08 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)