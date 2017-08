July 12 (Reuters) - HCP Inc

* HCP Inc - ‍tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 8, 2017​

* HCP - ‍has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to an aggregate principal amount of $500 million of HCP's 5.735 percent senior notes due 2021​