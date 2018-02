Feb 1 (Reuters) - HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* MSC TECHNOLOGIES AND H&D WIRELESS SIGN A STOCKING AND FULFILMENT CONTRACT FOR IOT CONNECTIVITY MODULES

* AGREEMENT IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND HAS A VALUE OF 3,4 MSEK