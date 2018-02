Feb 27 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank:

* says responds to media reports on leak of unpublished price sensitive information on bank via WhatsApp

* says submitted detailed examination report to SEBI

* says SEBI ordered HDFC to strengthen processes, systems, controls to ensure leaks of price sensitive information don’t happen

* says SEBI order dated Feb. 23 directed HDFC to conduct internal inquiry into leak of UPSI relating to HDFC financial figures