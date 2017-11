Nov 7 (Reuters) - ‍HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* Allots 80.7 million shares to anchor investors at 290 rupees per share aggregating to 23.22 billion rupees Source text - HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited allots 8.07 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs. 290 per share aggregating to Rs. 2322 crore Further company coverage: