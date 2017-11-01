BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc reports record third quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 revenue rose 37.4 percent to $63.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - increases 2017 full year guidance
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - expects 2017 revenue to grow 27% to 30% year-over-year (with expected revenue of $235 million to $240 million)
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - sees 2017 adjusted eps of $1.50 to $1.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: