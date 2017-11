Nov 27 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $300 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC - ‍NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.153% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TO YIELD 3.726% TO MATURITY​

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC - ‍AGREED TO SELL $300 MILLION OF 3.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 2028 IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING​