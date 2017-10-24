BRIEF-Healthcare Trust Of America reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42
* Q3 FFO per share $0.41
* Healthcare Trust Of America Inc - NOI increased 46.9 pct to $119.7 million for three months ended Sept 30, versus $81.5 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2016
* Healthcare Trust Of America Inc qtrly same-property cash NOI increased $2.2 million, or 2.9 pct, to $80.3 million versus $78.0 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2016