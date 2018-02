Feb 6 (Reuters) - healthi :

* HEALTHI RAISES US $3.1 MILLION FROM INVESTORS LED BY MONTANE VENTURES Source text - healthi (www.healthi.in), India’s fastest growing digital preventive health startup, has raised funding of US $3.1 million led by Montane Ventures, a VC firm anchored by the Piramal Family Office. Montane Ventures is an early stage venture capital fund investing in core technology start-ups.