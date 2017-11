Nov 13 (Reuters) - Healthsouth Corp

* Healthsouth Corp says ‍continues to expect full-year 2017 net operating revenues of $3,900 million to $3,950 million​ - SEC Filing

* Healthsouth Corp - ‍Continues to expect full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to co of $2.67 to $2.73​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.71, revenue view $3.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2iSHTeN] Further company coverage: