BRIEF-HealthSouth reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 9:23 PM / in a day

BRIEF-HealthSouth reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - HealthSouth Corp

* HealthSouth reports results for third quarter 2017 and updates full-year 2017 guidance

* HealthSouth Corp - qtrly ‍​ income from continuing operations attributable to HealthSouth per share $0.67

* HealthSouth Corp - qtrly ‍​ adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* HealthSouth Corp - qtrly ‍​ net operating revenues $995.6 million versus $926.8 million

* HealthSouth Corp sees ‍FY 2017 net operating revenues $3,900 million to $3,950 million​

* HealthSouth Corp - sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to HealthSouth of $2.67 to $2.73‍​

* HealthSouth - ‍same-store admission growth of 8.8% in Q3 of 2017 was negatively impacted 120 to 140 basis points, due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
