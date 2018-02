BRIEF-Healthstream Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2017 Results

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Healthstream Inc:

* HEALTHSTREAM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $62.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PERCENT

* ANTICIPATE THAT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION DURING 2018

* ‍ANTICIPATE THAT 2018 REVENUE GROWTH IN WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS SEGMENT WILL BE IN FOUR TO SIX PERCENT RANGE COMPARED TO 2017​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03, REVENUE VIEW $62.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $262.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FOR 2018 WE ANTICIPATE THAT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES WILL INCREASE SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT AS COMPARED TO 2017​

* ‍FOR 2018 WE ANTICIPATE THAT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES WILL INCREASE SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT AS COMPARED TO 2017​

* ‍ANTICIPATE OPERATING INCOME FOR 2018 TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20 AND 30 PERCENT AS COMPARED TO 2017​