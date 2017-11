Nov 14 (Reuters) - HealthStream Inc

* HealthStream Inc - ‍on November 13, co, SunTrust Bank entered certain First Amendment to Revolving Credit Agreement - SEC filing​

* HealthStream Inc - ‍amendment extends maturity date of Revolving Credit Facility to November 24, 2018​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hDv1g1) Further company coverage: