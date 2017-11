Nov 9 (Reuters) - Heartland Bank Ltd:

* “Expects underlying asset growth to continue during remainder of 2018 financial year”

* Reaffirms its forecast range for NPAT for 2018 financial year of NZ$65.0m to NZ$68.0m​

* Qtrly ‍unaudited NPAT NZ$16 million, up 12%

* Reaffirms forecast range for NPAT for 2018 financial year of NZ$65.0 million to NZ$68.0 million​