Aug 14 (Reuters) - Heartland Bank Ltd

* FY net profit after tax (NPAT) NZ$60.8 million, up 12 percent

* Directors of Heartland have resolved to pay a final dividend of 5.5 cents per share

* FY revenue from ordinary activities NZ$171.3 million, up 8.7 pct

* Expects NPAT for year ending 30 June 2018 to be in range of NZ$65 million to NZ$68 million