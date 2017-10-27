BRIEF-Heartland Express reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heartland Express Inc:
* Heartland Express, Inc. reports revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2017
* Q3 revenue $182 million versus I/B/E/S view $207.4 million
* Says qtrly basic earnings per share of $0.10
* Says has ability to repurchase an additional 3.3 million shares under current authorization
* Says aside from challenges of IDC acquisition integration, co was “heavily impacted” by two hurricanes in Texas & Florida
* Says currently anticipates a total of about $45 million to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.09