BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Announces Plan To Acquire First Bank Lubbock Bancshares In Texas

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Heartland Financial USA Inc:

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. ANNOUNCES PLAN TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANK LUBBOCK BANCSHARES, INC. IN TEXAS

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC - FBLB COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 3.0934 SHARES OF HEARTLAND COMMON STOCK FOR EACH SHARE OF FBLB COMMON STOCK

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC - STOCK AND CASH TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $185.6 MILLION

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA - CO & FBLB ANTICIPATE DEAL WILL QUALIFY AS TAX-FREE EXCHANGE WITH RESPECT TO STOCK CONSIDERATION RECEIVED BY FBLB‘S SHAREHOLDERS

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL - EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF COMBINED OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: