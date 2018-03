Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY INVESTIGATING HS-110 IN COMBINATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS‘S ANTI-PD-1 CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR, NIVOLUMAB

* HEAT BIOLOGICS SAYS COMBINATION OF HS-110 AND NIVOLUMAB WAS WELL TOLERATED - SEC FILING

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF HS-110 AND NIVOLUMAB, OVERALL RESPONSES APPEARED DURABLE AND LONG LASTING‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2BTjnp7) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)