BRIEF-Heat Biologics Says Receives FDA Guidance At Type C Meeting For HS-110 Clinical Trial

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* SAYS RECEIVES FDA GUIDANCE AT TYPE C MEETING FOR HS-110 CLINICAL TRIAL

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - RECEIVED WRITTEN RESPONSES FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING HS-110 TRIAL DESIGN FOR TREATMENT OF NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - FDA AGREED THAT TRIAL DESIGNS, BOTH SINGLE-ARM AND CONTROLLED, WOULD BE APPROPRIATE TO SUPPORT REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL OF HS-110

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - TRIAL DESIGN DETAILS AND NEXT STEPS EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED FOLLOWING READ-OUT OF PHASE 2 DATA, ANTICIPATED IN 2H 2018