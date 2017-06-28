BRIEF-Heathrow completes placing of 500 mln euro bond​

June 28 (Reuters) - Heathrow:

* Strong investor appetite for 500 million euro Heathrow bond​

* Placed a 500 million euro class a bond with a 2032 maturity and a fixed annual coupon of 1.875 pct​

* Latest bond takes amount raised globally by Heathrow in 2017 to nearly 900 mln stg at a time of modest funding requirements​

* Expects proceeds of bond to be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of existing debt maturing in early 2018​

* Received significant support for transaction, with an order book of around 1.0 billion euros from more than 60 institutions globally​

* Transaction further strengthens liquidity horizon, now extended to September 2019, while also extending duration of Heathrow’s debt portfolio​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)