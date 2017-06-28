FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 6:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hecla Mining sees Q2 total revenues of $127 mln to $137 mln

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co:

* Hecla reports estimated second quarter results

* Expects that its operating mines will perform in line with its estimates for Q2

* Expects to extend its $100 million credit facility to July 2020

* Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 is expected to be in range of $38 million - $48 million

* Company and union representing unionized workers at Lucky Friday are scheduled to meet in early July

* Estimated revenue from gold for Q2 is $64 million - $66 m​ln

* Sees Q2 ‍total revenues $127 million to $137 m​ln

* Net loss applicable to common stockholders is expected to be in range of loss of $2.0 - loss of $8.0 million for Q2 2017

* Sees Q2 ‍silver production 2.4-2.8 moz; sees Q2 gold production 50-52 koz​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $145.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

