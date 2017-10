Oct 23 (Reuters) - HEDEF GSYO

* Q3 NET PROFIT AT 1.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT 592,358 LIRA A YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE AT 5.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 895,440 LIRA A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)