Nov 21 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG:

* ‍RAISES APPROXIMATELY EUR 34.4 MILLION FROM CAPITAL MEASURE​

* ‍WILL RECEIVE GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 34.4 MILLION​

* ‍CAPITAL MEASURE WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED​

* ‍NEW SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY WILL BE EUR 22.5 MILLION​