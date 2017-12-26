BRIEF-Heilongjiang Agriculture unit says arbitration for real estate development contract disputes

Dec 26(Reuters) - Heilongjiang Agriculture Co Ltd

* Says a Hulunbuir-based real estate development firm filed arbitration against co’s real estate development unit, regarding real estate development contract disputes

* Says the Hulunbuir-based firm requested unit to continue to perform real estate development related agreements and to pay project fund and liquidated damages of 434 million yuan, and asked unit to bear legal fees of 3 million yuan and arbitration costs

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XSSMN6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)