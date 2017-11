Nov 22 (Reuters) - HeiLongJiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its Jixi branch received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from HeiLongJiang Food and Drug Administration

* Certificate issued soft extract used in Extractum Leonuri Inspissatum manufactured by the branch and the valid period is until Oct. 15, 2022

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rp7JwX

