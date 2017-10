Sept 29 (Reuters) - HEIMSTADEN AB:

* HEIMSTADEN DIVESTS ITS COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES IN UPPSALA

* PROPERTY FÅLHAGEN 11:4 IS ACQUIRED BY WINN HOTEL GROUP, AGREED PROPERTY VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 132 MILLION

* PROPERTY DRAGARBRUNN 20:1 IS ACQUIRED BY WALLENSTAM