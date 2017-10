BRIEF-Heineken q3 ‍consolidated beer volume up 2.5 percent organically​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV:

* Q3 ‍CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME +2.5% ORGANICALLY​

* ‍EUROPE HAD TO FACE TOUGH COMPARATIVES, PARTLY DUE TO LESS FAVOURABLE WEATHER IN SOME KEY MARKETS​

* ‍FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME ‍​ 60.0 MHL VERSUS 57.9 MHL IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 BEER VOLUME AFRICA MIDDLE EAST & EASTERN EUROPE ‍10.2 ​MHL

* Q3 BEER VOLUME ASIA PACIFIC ‍​ 6.8 MHL VERSUS 6.0 MHL YEAR AGO

* Q3 BEER VOLUME AMERICAS 20.0‍​ MHL

* Q3 REUTERS POLL: CONS. ORGANIC VOLUME GROWTH 2.32 PERCENT; CONS. BEER VOLUMES 57.9 MHL

* Q3 BEER VOLUME EUROPE ‍​ 23.0 MHL VERSUS 23.7 MHL YEAR AGO

* HEINEKEN NV - REPORTED NET PROFIT FOR THE NINE MONTHS WAS €1,486 MILLION (2016: €1,239 MILLION)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)